Scottie Scheffler weighs in on improving the entertainment side of golf: "What people like is competition"

During this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scottie Scheffler weighed in on the world of golf entertainment. During a recent episode of Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio's A New Breed of Golf with Michael Breed, the World. No. 1 delved into what fans expected to see on the big screen.

As the golf world discusses making golf more engaging to watch for audiences, Scheffler believes the core appeal lies in pure competition among the best players. He said (via Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio):

"At the end of the day, I think what people like is competition. And the more we can stop talking about all the other BS that's going on in the game of golf, the more we can get back into it...We’re playing Pebble Beach this week. It’s one of the most beautiful iconic golf courses in the world and we got some of the best players in the world here competing. Like, let’s soak that in.”

Trending

Scheffler used Tiger Woods as a prime example of someone who had captivated audiences over the years simply by putting on his best performance at the highest level. The 2024 Player of the Year said Woods' focused demeanor on the golf course was what made him so entertaining to watch.

Scheffler continued:

"People tune into Tiger because he’s a great player. And Tiger, his golf clubs always did his talking for him. He wasn’t going out and trying to do anything extra or trying to put on a show. He is just going out there to compete and play golf. It was electric at times because he would kind of go nuts when things would go well...I’m not gonna put on a show or do anything crazy to try to get more people to watch me. I’m just trying to come out and do my thing."

Scheffler ended his segment on the show by saying he would not go out of his way on the golf course to entertain his fans. The 2024 FedEx Cup champion stressed that his main priority was to focus on his game to achieve the best possible result.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 2 Recap

Following the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scottie Scheffler sits tied for 20th place. The World No. 1 carded in an opening round of five under par 67 and followed it up with a two under par 70 score at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday.

Here's a look at Scheffler's scorecard for the second round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback