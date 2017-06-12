Search and fescue: Na unimpressed by Erin Hills rough

Kevin Na appears less than impressed with the fiendish fescue rough at Erin Hills, the venue for this week's U.S. Open.

12 Jun 2017

U.S. Open layouts often prompt a moan or two from the world's leading golfers and Kevin Na has wasted no time in criticising the rough at this year's venue, before the tournament has even begun.

At 7,800 yards from the back tees, Erin Hills promises to offer a demanding test for those competing in the year's second major from Thursday to Sunday.

Yet it is the long fescue grass at the Wisconsin course that has caused concern for world number 68 Na, who finished seventh in last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont.

During a practice round on Sunday, Na posted a video on Instagram illustrating the severity of punishment awaiting errant shots.

"It's like a hazard. Every hole we got this, every hole," said the American, who added in an accompanying caption: "Erin Hills is a great design course but the fescue is almost unplayable."

