Sergio paired with Rory as US revert to winning fourball formula

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    28 Sep 2018, 23:16 IST
Sergio Garcia Rory McIlroy - cropped
Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup

The United States will revert to their Friday fourball pairings in a bid to revive their Ryder Cup bid, while European captain Thomas Bjorn has paired Rory McIlroy with Sergio Garcia for Saturday's morning session.

A historic clean sweep of the foursomes on day one gave Europe a 5-3 lead, but the USA had performed impressively earlier in the day, winning three out of four contests in the fourball format.

US skipper Jim Furyk has opted to stick with the same line-up that opened up that initial advantage, again pairing Brooks Koepka with Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson with Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods with Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth with Justin Thomas.

Yet Bjorn has unsurprisingly shaken things up, with McIlroy and Garcia selected to face Koepka and Finau in the opening match and Ian Poulter teamed with Jon Rahm against Spieth and Thomas.

Garcia and Poulter were among four players brought in for Friday's foursomes as both captains opted to use their full 12-man squads straight away.

The Spaniard romped to victory alongside Alex Noren, while Poulter partnered McIlroy and picked up a point after the Northern Irishman had struggled badly in the morning.

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari will look to make it three wins out of three when they again take on Woods and Reed in a rematch of the only fourball contest the hosts won on Friday.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton have also been kept together, having performed impressively in a narrow fourball defeat to Spieth and Thomas. On this occasion, the two Englishman will take on Johnson and Fowler.

Of the players sitting out Saturday morning, Justin Rose is perhaps the biggest surprise, although the world number two appears all but certain to team up with Henrik Stenson again in the afternoon.

Saturday fourball pairings:

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia versus Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau

Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey versus Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood versus Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods

Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm versus Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

