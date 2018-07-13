Sharma fighting to make cut at Scottish Open

Gullane (Scotland), Jul 13 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma was fighting hard to make the cut as he had an even par for the second through 14 holes and 2-under for the tournament at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Playing for the first time in Scotland, Sharma was struggling to find his form with the putter and make the weekend rounds.

Sharma had two birdies and two bogeys on second day. He birdied sixth and 14th and bogeyed fourth and eighth.

After a 68 in the first round, he even through 15 holes in the second to be 2-under for the tournament.

With low scoring on first day with 96 sub-par scores and the Friday morning wave taking advantage of the perfect conditions, the cut looked set for 3-under.

So, Sharma would need to get a birdie of two in the remaining four holes, which includes the Par-5 16th, which he birdied on first day.

Earlier, SSP Chawrasia, who shot 71 in the first round, opened bogey-birdie-bogey and then saw a series of 13 pars before finishing birdie-birdie. It was too little too late as he missed the cut.

There was English invasion of the leaderboard as four of them held the top four places. Robert Rock, six-under through 15 and bogeyfree for the tournament, was 12-under and one clear of fellow Englishman Tyrell Hatton (65-64), while yet another Englishman Eddie Pepperell (67-63) was third