Shinkwin leads KLM Open, Garcia well poised

Callum Shinkwin holds a one-shot lead after the first round of the 100th edition of the KLM Open and Sergio Garcia made an encouraging start.

Englishman Shinkwin, battling to keep his European Tour card, shot a six-under 66 to set the pace at The International in Amsterdam on Thursday.

World number 446 Shinkwin made an eagle at the third and completed a bogey-free back nine, dropping just the one shot in an impressive opening round.

"My golf as of late has not been great, as has my health as well," Shinkwin, who has had a back problem and suffered a recent bout of food poisoning, said.

"The golf is still not there, still very uncomfortable, but I managed to turn it round today and shoot a good round of 66. I'm just working hard and if I'm feeling uncomfortable then that means I'm doing the right things."

Garcia is sitting two shots off the pace following a bogey-free round of 68, with a couple of gains on the front nine and as many after the turn.

Shinkwin's compatriots Chris Paisley, Matthew Southgate and Sam Horsfield are among seven players just one stroke off the pace.

Defending champion Wu Ashun is well poised on three under along with Joost Luiten, a two-time winner of the tournament.

Luiten, who played with Wu, holed six birdies to go out in 30, but dropped shots at the 11th, 15th and 18th.

Patrick Reed shot a level-par 72, with Lee Westwood two-under, Thomas Pieters one-under and Matt Wallace well off the pace following a 75.