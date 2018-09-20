Shubhankar, Lahiri will team up to represent India at World Cup of Golf

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) India will be represented by Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri at this year's World Cup of Golf slated to be held at The Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne from November 21 to 25.

The ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf will feature two-man teams from the top 28 nations based on the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 59th edition of the event will see the 56-player field vie for the USD 7 million prize money on offer. India had qualified for the event on the basis of the world rankings on September 4.

The 22-year-old Shubhankar Sharma, India's highest ranked golfer at 107, committed for the event and thus became one of the first 28 players to be named by tournament officials on September 14.

Shubhankar, who enjoyed great success on the European Tour this season courtesy two wins, will be making his debut at the prestigious event.

Sharma, also the current Asian Tour Order of Merit leader, has picked 31-year-old PGA Tour regular Anirban Lahiri as his partner for the World Cup.

Lahiri, currently the second-highest ranked Indian in the world at 110, will be making his second appearance at the event.

Anirban, a two-time European Tour winner and a former Asia No. 1, had last played the World Cup in 2013 when he partnered Gaganjeet Bhullar. Lahiri has enjoyed a decent season on the PGA Tour thanks to four top-10 finishes.

An excited Shubhankar said, "It's my privilege to represent my country in the forthcoming World Cup of Golf at Melbourne. In Anirban, I will have a great partner and senior to guide us through the grind of the event and hopefully win it for us."

"Since the start of the year, I made this event as one of my goals as it has so much history, tradition and a wonderful list of past champions," added Shubhankar, who played all four Majors this year and also posted two top-20s on the PGA Tour.

Anirban, who has previously also taken part in other esteemed team events such as the Presidents Cup, the Olympics and the EurAsia Cup, said, "I'm very excited to be pairing up with Shubhankar. He's a special talent and a dear friend so obviously it's going to be a lot of fun. We both have the capability to bring back the trophy if we can play to our abilities