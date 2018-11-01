Shubhankar T-32 after round one in Turkey

Antalya (Turkey), Nov 1 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma, who is leading the race to become the European Tour's Rookie of the Year, opened with a modest 1-under 70 to be placed T-32 after the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open here Thursday.

Sharma, 2-over after five holes with a wayward shot and a three-putt from 15 feet, recovered very well around the turn with three birdies in four holes. Just as he seemed set to finish at 2-under, he left a chip too short on the 18th to drop a shot to finish at 1-under 70.

Sharma, playing his sixth week on the trot, had four birdies between seventh and 13th and three bogeys on first, fifth and 18th.

At the top of the leaderboard, defending champion and FedExCup champion, Justin Rose took a big step in reclaiming the World No 1 position with a flawless 6-under 65 that had an eagle and four birdies.

He was Tied-2nd with Padraig Harrington, who he had said would make a fine Ryder Cup captain for Europe in 2020, and Thorbjorn Olesen, who was in Rose's group.

Young Irishman Paul Dunne, winner of the 2017 British Masters was at the top with a bogey free 7-under 64 that began from the back nine that starts from 11th at the Regnum Carya. Tommy Fleetwood, who was Race to Dubai winner in 2017, started with a 68 that had a bogey on 18th.

Sharma, leading the race to become the Harry Cotton Rookie of the Yea, said, "I gave away two silly bogeys early. I got one back on seventh as I was steady and played well thereafter especially between 10th and 12th where I had three birdies. The last hole bogey was a disappointment and left a bitter taste, as I hit a poor chip and missed the longish par putt."

But he felt that he had hit the ball well and loved the course. "This course is excellent and very beautiful. The weather was fine and I just missed out a couple of shots there with errors, but it is just the first day. The greens were much faster than on practice days and after a few holes I had adjusted."

The top Asian in the field was Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, who was 6-under and then dropped a shot on 18th to fall to 66. Kiradech admitted it was an interesting day with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Irishman Dunne set the tone in the morning with a brilliant bogey-free 64 to set the clubhouse target and it stood for the rest of the day despite some challenge from his own countryman Padraig Harrington, who finally finished 6-under 65.

Eight players including Kiradech were at 5-under in T-5th and the bunch included Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer and two Chinese stars Wu Ashun and Li Haotong. Nine players including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett shot 4-under 68 to be T-12.

It was a low-scoring day as 11 players shot 5-under or better and another eight were 4-under as the course at Regnum Carya yielded good scorers on firm and fast greens in ideal sunny conditions