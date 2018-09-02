Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Simpson grabs lead with late eagle and 63 at TPC Boston

02 Sep 2018
American golfer Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson surged into a one-stroke lead at the Dell Technologies Championship after his flawless second round in Boston.

American and five-time PGA Tour winner Simpson dazzled at TPC Boston, where the 2011 champion carded a bogey-free eight-under-par 63 on Saturday.

Projected to rise to the top of the FedEx Cup standings as things stand, Simpson – who entered the second play-off tournament ranked ninth – rolled in an eagle from 70 feet off the 18th green to take the lead.

Simpson – winner of The Players Championship in May – finished with six birdies and an eagle to be the man to beat at the halfway stage of the event.

Tyrrell Hatton and fellow Englishman Justin Rose are a shot off the pace heading into day three.

Hatton posted eight birdies with a store-bought putter for a 63, while overnight leader Rose lost top spot following his four-under-par 67.

Another Englishman – Tommy Fleetwood – produced a second-round 65 to be outright fourth at eight under.

Former world number one and 2015 FedEx Cup champion Jordan Spieth produced another solid round, this time shooting a four-under-par 67.

After a slow start on his front nine, Spieth birdied five of his first seven shots following the turn to be five strokes behind Simpson, alongside the likes of Xander Schauffele (68) and Marc Leishman (68).

Dustin Johnson is a shot further back after his 69, with the world number one projected to drop down to third in the FedEx Cup standings.

Three-time major champion and in-form US PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is four under after back-to-back 69s.

It was a mixed day for Koepka, who had an eagle, three birdies and as many bogeys to be level with the likes of Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.

After opening with a 72, 14-time major winner Woods recorded a blemish-free 66 to remain in the picture, FedEx Cup leader DeChambeau produced a 68, while Northern Irish star McIlroy signed off on a 67.

 
Simpson's late eagle gives him lead at TPC Boston
Justin Rose leads FedEx Cup event at TPC Boston
Simpson shoots 61 to lead at Greenbrier
Kraft fires 63 to lead at Greenbrier
Dustin Johnson shoots 7-under 63 to grab lead at St. Jude
Kelly Kraft leads Lahiri, Simpson by 1 in West Virginia
4-way tie for lead at Northern Trust as Woods stalls
Kraft, Varner grab lead at Greenbrier
'One of those weeks': Woods doing well except with putter
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
