Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Simpson shoots 61 to lead at Greenbrier

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    06 Jul 2018, 06:01 IST
Simpson-Webb-USNews-Getty-FTR
Webb Simspon

Webb Simpson carded a spectacular nine-under 61 to grab the first-round lead at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Thursday.

Simpson has saved his best form for the biggest events this season, winning The Players Championship and following it up with a top 10 at the U.S. Open, but he impressed again.

The American's 61 saw him fire a six-under 30 on the back nine at the PGA Tour event, renamed in honour of the United States military involvement at the Greenbrier site.

He even went on 59-watch late in his round, needing a birdie on the last two holes, but he settled for two pars.

Whee Kim shot an eight-under 62 in round one with 10 birdies and two bogeys on the scorecard.

Kim had an eight-hole stretch of either birdie or bogey on the front nine, but he settled down on the back with a bogey-free four-under 32.

Joaquin Niemann, a 19-year-old phenom, continues to climb toward full exemption after a number of solid finishes.

He was hot again on Thursday, the former top-ranked amateur shooting a seven-under 63.

Kelly Kraft shot a six-under 64 and Keegan Bradley led a group who shot a five-under 65.

Phil Mickelson and Kevin Chappell were among a large group at four under. Mickelson shot a four-under 32 on the back nine after struggling on the front.

Jamie Lovemark and Tony Finau led a group at three under. Finau has finished in the top 10 in both majors so far this season.

Simpson ties course record, takes 5-shot lead at Players
RELATED STORY
Simpson stretches Players lead to 7 shots
RELATED STORY
Simpson extends huge Sawgrass lead
RELATED STORY
Xander Schauffele looks for repeat win in West Virginia
RELATED STORY
Johnson, Simpson, Noren share early lead at Sawgrass
RELATED STORY
Leishman shoots 61 to lead Byron Nelson, Spieth off the pace
RELATED STORY
Simpson lead cut to five at Sawgrass with Woods on the prowl
RELATED STORY
Simpson completes a big win at Players Championship
RELATED STORY
Simpson cruises to victory at Players Championship
RELATED STORY
Simpson ties course record for five-shot lead as Tiger...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us