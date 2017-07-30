Smith dethrones Levy in dramatic Hamburg play-off

A dramatic finish to the European Open culminated in Jordan Smith beating Alexander Levy in a play-off to win his first European Tour title.

by Omnisport News 30 Jul 2017, 21:28 IST

Jordan Smith at the European Open

Alexander Levy was made to pay for missing a short putt for victory as Jordan Smith triumphed in a dramatic play-off at the European Open to claim his maiden European Tour title.

Levy beat Ross Fisher on the second extra hole to triumph in Bad Griesbach 10 months ago, having given up a four-shot lead in the final round of a tournament reduced to 54 holes as a result of poor weather.

On this occasion, at Hamburg's Green Eagle Golf Courses, the Frenchman had a fantastic opportunity to triumph at the first play-off hole, but unexpectedly failed to sink a birdie putt from around three feet.

Smith, who had been two clear of Levy and Jens Fahrbring overnight, duly capitalised by making birdie when the pair came down the 18th once more, as he had done earlier to force the play-off.

That proved enough to earn the Englishman the title, as Levy made his third successive par five after a wayward drive ensured he had to lay up.

It had been a similar situation on the 72nd hole of regulation play, Levy ultimately needing to roll in a four-footer just to force a play-off despite the fact he led by one on the tee.

Smith bravely took on a green guarded by water with his second shot and then got up and down from a tricky position in the rough to make a superb four.

Clutch from @Jsmithgolf



His birdie at 18 forces a playoff with Levy. pic.twitter.com/r1tsutrGGI — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 30, 2017

Levy looked as though he would nevertheless prevail when he hit a superb first putt from long range on the opening play-off hole and saw Smith race a similar effort well past the hole before missing the return.

There was a twist in the tale as Levy failed to finish the job, however, giving Smith a chance he gladly accepted.





We're going back down 18! pic.twitter.com/cFtb4AJ4KI — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 30, 2017

Siddikur Rahman (68) and Johan Edfors (70) tied for third, two shots behind Levy and Smith, with Zander Lombard (67), Adrian Otaegui (71) and Fahrbring (72) a stroke further back.

There was a bizarre moment for Fahrbring early in his round when the Swede's ball got stuck in an advertising hoarding following a loose drive at the third.