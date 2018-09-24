Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Snead's record in sight – Tiger Woods' 80 PGA Tour wins

24 Sep 2018
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ended his wait for an 80th PGA Tour title with his win at the Tour Championship on Sunday.

The 14-time major champion claimed a two-stroke victory at East Lake for his first triumph since 2013.

Woods moved onto 80 PGA Tour wins, closing in on Sam Snead's record of 82.

We take a look at his victories.

1996
Las Vegas Invitational
Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

1997
Mercedes Championships
Masters
GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
Motorola Western Open

1998
BellSouth Classic

1999
Buick Invitational
Memorial Tournament
Motorola Western Open
US PGA Championship
NEC Invitational
National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney
Tour Championship
American Express Championship

2000
Mercedes Championships
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
Bay Hill Invitational
Memorial Tournament
U.S. Open
The Open
US PGA Championship
NEC Invitational
Bell Canadian Open

2001
Bay Hill Invitational
The Players Championship
Masters
Memorial Tournament
NEC Invitational

2002
Bay Hill Invitational
Masters
U.S. Open
Buick Open
American Express Championship

2003
Buick Invitational
Match Play Championship
Bay Hill Invitational
Western Open
American Express Championship

2004
Match Play Championship

2005
Buick Invitational
Ford Championship at Doral
Masters
The Open
NEC Invitational
American Express Championship

2006
Buick Invitational
Ford Championship at Doral
The Open
Buick Invitational
US PGA Championship
Bridgestone Invitational
Deutsche Bank Championship
American Express Championship

2007
Buick Invitational
CA Championship
Wachovia Championship
Bridgestone Invitational
US PGA Championship
BMW Championship
Tour Championship

2008
Buick Invitational
Match Play Championship
Arnold Palmer Invitational
U.S. Open

2009
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Memorial Tournament
AT&T National
Buick Open
Bridgestone Invitational
BMW Championship

2012
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Memorial Tournament
AT&T National

2013
Farmers Insurance Open
Cadillac Championship
Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Players Championship
Bridgestone Invitational

2018
Tour Championship

Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship for 80th PGA Tour title
