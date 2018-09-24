Snead's record in sight – Tiger Woods' 80 PGA Tour wins
Tiger Woods ended his wait for an 80th PGA Tour title with his win at the Tour Championship on Sunday.
The 14-time major champion claimed a two-stroke victory at East Lake for his first triumph since 2013.
Woods moved onto 80 PGA Tour wins, closing in on Sam Snead's record of 82.
We take a look at his victories.
1996
Las Vegas Invitational
Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
1997
Mercedes Championships
Masters
GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
Motorola Western Open
1998
BellSouth Classic
1999
Buick Invitational
Memorial Tournament
Motorola Western Open
US PGA Championship
NEC Invitational
National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney
Tour Championship
American Express Championship
2000
Mercedes Championships
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
Bay Hill Invitational
Memorial Tournament
U.S. Open
The Open
US PGA Championship
NEC Invitational
Bell Canadian Open
2001
Bay Hill Invitational
The Players Championship
Masters
Memorial Tournament
NEC Invitational
2002
Bay Hill Invitational
Masters
U.S. Open
Buick Open
American Express Championship
2003
Buick Invitational
Match Play Championship
Bay Hill Invitational
Western Open
American Express Championship
2004
Match Play Championship
2005
Buick Invitational
Ford Championship at Doral
Masters
The Open
NEC Invitational
American Express Championship
2006
Buick Invitational
Ford Championship at Doral
The Open
Buick Invitational
US PGA Championship
Bridgestone Invitational
Deutsche Bank Championship
American Express Championship
2007
Buick Invitational
CA Championship
Wachovia Championship
Bridgestone Invitational
US PGA Championship
BMW Championship
Tour Championship
2008
Buick Invitational
Match Play Championship
Arnold Palmer Invitational
U.S. Open
2009
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Memorial Tournament
AT&T National
Buick Open
Bridgestone Invitational
BMW Championship
2012
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Memorial Tournament
AT&T National
2013
Farmers Insurance Open
Cadillac Championship
Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Players Championship
Bridgestone Invitational
2018
Tour Championship
