×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Snedeker in control as Mickelson drops back

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    07 Oct 2018, 07:03 IST
BrandtSnedeker - Cropped
American Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker remains in control of the Safeway Open, retaining a three-stroke lead as Phil Mickelson fell out of contention on Saturday.

Snedeker produced another strong round in Napa, California, shooting a three-under 69.

The American moved into 16 under at the opening event of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, with Kevin Tway (68) in outright second.

South Korean 20-year-old Im Sung-jae (69) is at 12 under, a shot ahead of Bill Haas (67).

A group of four players – Sam Ryder (67), Aaron Baddeley (69), Chase Wright (70) and Adam Schenk (70) – are six shots off the pace in a tie for fifth.

Mickelson was in contention, but the five-time major champion carded a two-over 74 in the third round to fall back into a tie for 15th.

Two-time defending champion Brendan Steele is back in a tie for 35th at six under.

Omnisport
NEWS
Snedeker takes lead as Mickelson lurks at Safeway Open
RELATED STORY
Mickelson has 6 straight birdies; 2 shots back at Silverardo
RELATED STORY
Snedeker withdraws from Northern Trust with back spasms
RELATED STORY
Mickelson snubbed as desperate US seek to stem European...
RELATED STORY
Mickelson hails 'phenomenal leadership' as beaten USA...
RELATED STORY
Mickelson gets another day off at Ryder Cup in Europe
RELATED STORY
Snedeker opens with 59 and closes with victory in Greensboro
RELATED STORY
Snedeker preserves Wyndham lead
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Mickelson shows off high kick
RELATED STORY
Mickelson would cherish first victory on European soil
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us