Snedeker in control as Mickelson drops back
Brandt Snedeker remains in control of the Safeway Open, retaining a three-stroke lead as Phil Mickelson fell out of contention on Saturday.
Snedeker produced another strong round in Napa, California, shooting a three-under 69.
The American moved into 16 under at the opening event of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, with Kevin Tway (68) in outright second.
South Korean 20-year-old Im Sung-jae (69) is at 12 under, a shot ahead of Bill Haas (67).
Scores thru 54 holes @SafewayOpen:— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 7, 2018
1. @BrandtSnedeker, -16
2. @KevinTway, -13
3. Sungjae Im, -12
4. @BHaasGolf, -11
T5. @SamRyderSU, -10
T5. @AaronBadds, -10
T5. @chfwrigh, -10
T5. @acschenk1, -10 pic.twitter.com/gbFuO2B01N
A group of four players – Sam Ryder (67), Aaron Baddeley (69), Chase Wright (70) and Adam Schenk (70) – are six shots off the pace in a tie for fifth.
Mickelson was in contention, but the five-time major champion carded a two-over 74 in the third round to fall back into a tie for 15th.
WOW.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 6, 2018
What else is there to say? pic.twitter.com/76B3V7xGb9
Two-time defending champion Brendan Steele is back in a tie for 35th at six under.