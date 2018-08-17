Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Snedeker leads Wyndham Championship with stunning 59

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    17 Aug 2018, 06:03 IST
BrandtSnedeker - Cropped
American Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker joined the 59 club as he earned a commanding four-stroke lead following the opening round of the Wyndham Championship.

American Snedeker enjoyed a round for the ages after carding an 11-under-par 59 at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday.

Snedeker became just the ninth player in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 round, and he did it by firing an eight-under 27 on the back nine.

After starting his day with a bogey, Snedeker played his last 17 holes in 12-under par in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Snedeker's round broke the tournament and course record of 60, which was most recently shot by Kim-Si woo when he won at Sedgefield Country Club two years ago.

Fellow Americans Ryan Moore and John Oda finished the day tied for second after opening rounds of seven-under 63.

Moore joined Snedeker on 59-watch late in the afternoon with six birdies in his first 10 holes, but stalled coming in to finish four shots off the mark.

Ollie Schniederjans led a group tied for fourth at six under, while Ryder Cup captain Aaron Baddeley – in danger of losing his Tour card as he sits 137th in the FedEx Cup standings – was a shot further back.

Ryder Cup hopeful Sergio Garcia and reigning Players Championship winner Webb Simpson both shot 66s.

Garcia is trying to secure a European Ryder Cup spot, while Simpson has already qualified for the United States team.

Defending champion Henrik Stenson posted a two-under-par 68, joined by Rafa Cabrera Bello and Joaquin Niemann.

