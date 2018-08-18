Snedeker preserves Wyndham lead

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 66 // 18 Aug 2018, 05:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker rallied late in his round to retain the lead at the Wyndham Championship on Friday with a three-under 67 to get to 14 under.

Snedeker became just the ninth player in PGA Tour history on Thursday to shoot a 59. He got off to a rocky start in the second round, but played the last four holes in three under to save his round.

D.A. Points moved up to outright second with a second consecutive six-under 64, having entered the week on the back of 14 straight missed cuts.

C.T. Pan, meanwhile, is third at 11 under after also posting 64. He birdied three of his last four holes to keep Snedeker within his sights.

Sergio Garcia headlines a group tied for fourth at nine under. He shot a five-under 65 as he tries to make it into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Garcia entered the week at 131, but needs to get inside the top 125.

Aaron Baddeley is among a group at eight under. The Australian is still outside the top 125, and he likely needs a top-seven finish this week to earn a spot in the Playoffs and keep his Tour card.

Henrik Stenson, Ryan Moore and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk are all at seven under. Stenson won this event last year.

Great round to head into the weekend with here at @WyndhamChamp! pic.twitter.com/DahYNvZI9b — Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) August 17, 2018

Webb Simpson, Jason Dufner and Billy Horschel are both at six under at the half-way point, while Matthew Fitzpatrick, Joaquin Niemann and Hideki Matsuyama all snuck inside the cut line at three under.