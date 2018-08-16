Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Snedeker shoots 59 at Wyndham, after bogeying his first hole!

16 Aug 2018
Brandt Snedeker - cropped
Brandt Snedeker in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Brandt Snedeker carded the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Thursday, shooting an 11-under 59 on day one of the Wyndham Championship despite starting with a bogey.

Snedeker got off to a disappointing start at Sedgefield Country Club with a five at the par-four 10th, his first hole.

However, he then made four gains in succession from the 13th and displayed sensational form over his second nine, taking just 27 shots thanks to six birdies and an eagle.

Sparkling approach play was key to Snedeker's heroics over the closing stretch as he repeatedly left short birdie putts either side of holing out from 176 yards with his second shot at the 423-yard sixth.

Amusingly, the American only realised he had made an eagle when he got to the green, having played to a hole that was not visible from the fairway.

"Oh, it went in," he exclaimed with a grin. "Goodness gracious!"

After missing a six-footer on the eighth, it looked as though Snedeker might miss out on a 59, but he rolled in a putt from the fringe at the ninth to complete a superb day's work.

