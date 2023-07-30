When South African teen Daniel Bennett secured resounding victory with whopping 21-shot lead in Junior Tournament

In March 2023, a South African teen Daniel Bennett recorded a 21-stroke victory in a junior tournament. The 17-year-old golfer won the 2023 Nomads South Africa Boys Under 19 Stroke Play Championship. His win by such a huge margin is considered one of the most dominant golf victories on record.

Playing at Pecanwood Golf and Country Estate, Bennett carded a score of 62, 61, 68, and 63 in four rounds. He finished with an unbelievable 34-under-par 254 and had a whopping lead of 21 shots ahead of second-ranked Matthew Lotz.

GolfRSA

254 Daniel Bennett 62 61 68 63

275 Matthew Lotz 70 67 71 67

278 Luc Gavagnin 72 69 68 69; Dylan Kayne 66 67 71 74

279 Jack Buchanan 67 70 72 70; Charl Barnard 72 71 64 72



After this incredibly dominant victory in the tournament, Daniel Bennett expressed his feeling about the achievement. As quoted by Golf Digest, he said:

"It's something special for me to win this way. As soon as I teed off on the first day, I never looked back."

Bennett later on mentioned South African legends such as Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, and others. He emphasized his aim of becoming like them in future and reaching a higher level in the game of golf.

"There are some great names on this trophy, like Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Dylan Frittelli, Thriston Lawrence, and Jayden Schaper. I'm thrilled that I get to add my name to the list. If I can continue playing some good golf, hopefully, I can reach the levels they have reached in the game."

Well, if this South African young lad continues to dominate like this, surely, he is gonna be one of the top players in the coming years. But as is often said, time has better answers to all the questions. As of now, kudos Daniel Bennett!

What are the biggest margin wins in professional golf?

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods won a golf major, the US Open, in 2000 by a massive margin of 15 strokes, defeating Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Ernie Els.

Interestingly, there have been four instances when a golfer has won a professional golf event with a margin of over 15 strokes. To be precise, all of them were 16-stroke win.

The four 16-stroke victories were:

J. Douglas Edgar at the Canadian Open in 1919

at the Canadian Open in 1919 Joe Kirkwood Sr. at the Corpus Christi Open in 1924

at the Corpus Christi Open in 1924 Sam Snead at the West Virginia Closed Pro in 1936

at the West Virginia Closed Pro in 1936 Bobby Locke at the Chicago Victory National Open in 1948.

What is Tiger Woods' top-10 biggest margin victories?

When we talk about records, there is hardly a bigger name than Tiger Woods. As mentioned earlier, the 15-time major champion once recorded the largest margin of victory in a golf major. To dig deeper, here are his top-10 largest margin victories:

2000 U.S. Open - 15 strokes win 1997 Masters - 12 strokes win 2000 WGC NEC Invitational - 11 strokes win 2003 Bay Hill Invitational - 11 strokes win 2000 British Open - 8 strokes win 2006 WGG American Express Championship - 8 strokes win 2007 WGC Bridgestone Invitational - 8 strokes win 2007 Tour Championship - 8 strokes win 2008 Buick Invitational - 8 strokes win 2009 BMW Championship - 8 strokes win