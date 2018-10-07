×
South Korea lead at International Crown

Associated Press
News
9   //    07 Oct 2018, 08:16 IST
AP Image

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — South Korea moved ahead of the United States at the end of a weather-affected third round at the eight-national UL International Crown event on Sunday.

The top-seeded team won both fourballs against England to move to the top of Pool A with 10 points, three ahead of its opponent in second. The United States took Pool B with eight points with Sweden two points behind in second.

Those four teams advanced to the final singles round and were joined by Thailand, who won a three-way wild card play off against Australia and Japan. Taiwan was eliminated after failing to collect a point.

After typhoon Kong-rey wiped out Saturday's play, the Korean golfers were clinical in finishing their rain-interrupted rounds. Sung Hyun Park and I.K. Kim defeated Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, four and two. In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu overcame Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, four and three.

For the second-seeded United States, Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson won their third successive fourball, defeating Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa of Japan four and three while Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda narrowly lost to Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara.

