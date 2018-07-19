Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Spieth and Rahm in the mix as Kisner sets the target

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    19 Jul 2018, 17:29 IST
kevinkisner - Cropped
Kevin Kisner at Carnoustie

Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm were in the mix early in round one of The Open as Kevin Kisner set the clubhouse target at five under par.

The glorious weather at Carnoustie was providing a basis for favourable scoring conditions on sun-baked fairways and Kisner was among those to take advantage.

After reaching the turn at two under par, aided by an eagle at the sixth, the American picked up a trio of consecutive gains between the 13th and 15th, and made two fabulous par saves at the closing two holes – including a brilliant effort out of the bunker at the last - to finish with a 66.

The American was one stroke clear of Erik van Rooyen, who bogeyed the 18th sign for four under, with Brandon Stone, Sung Kang and Zander Lombard a further shot back and all still out on course.

Spieth, who won last year's tournament by three strokes, birdied the second and fourth, before scrambling for some decent par saves ahead of reaching the turn and was two under through 10.

Rahm was on the same score after nine holes having recorded three birdies and a bogey.

Winds are forecasted to pick up slightly later in the day, which may make life slightly more difficult for the later starters including Rory McIlroy (1253 BST), Dustin Johnson (1304), and 14-time major champion Tiger Woods (1521).

Omnisport
NEWS
