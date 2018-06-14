Spieth endures shocking Shinnecock start as U.S. Open begins

Jordan Spieth was four over after two holes of the U.S. Open and the three-time major winner was far from the only player struggling.

Omnisport NEWS News 14 Jun 2018, 18:23 IST 40 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jordan Spieth at the U.S. Open

There was early misery for Jordan Spieth, who dropped four shots in his first two holes, as the U.S. Open started in gusty conditions at Shinnecock Hills.

Three-time major champion Spieth won the tournament at Chambers Bay in 2015, but his chances of claiming another U.S. Open title were severely dented almost immediately after he teed off on Thursday morning.

After bogeying his opening hole upon starting at the 10th, the 24-year-old Texan - playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson - ran up a triple-bogey six at the short 11th.

Spieth was not alone in finding life tough early on day one, with a host of other players several strokes over par before reaching the turn.

The early lead was claimed by Aaron Baddeley, two under through four holes, but the likes of Jason Day (+2 after three holes), Bubba Watson (+3 after three holes) and Charl Schwartzel (+4 after three holes) all made poor starts.

Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas go out at 1.47pm on a course where around a tenth of an inch of rain fell on the eve of the second major of the year.