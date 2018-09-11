Spieth frustrated after missing out on Tour Championship

Jordan Spieth at the BMW Championship

Jordan Spieth was frustrated not to have used momentum to his advantage as he missed out on a place at the season-ending Tour Championship for the first time in his career.

Former world number one Spieth finished tied-12th at the Dell Technologies Championship but failed to improve on that in difficult conditions at the BMW Championship.

The Texan, without a win this season, shot a one-over 71 in Philadelphia on Friday and the decision to move the final round to Monday, rather than stop it at 54 holes due to inclement weather, offered him another chance to climb the FedEx Cup playoff rankings.

However, Spieth's closing 73 meant he was unable to take the opportunity.

"I was in control of my own destiny and didn't have it this week," said United States Ryder Cup team member Spieth.

"I was riding some momentum [from the Dell Technologies Championship] but all in all, [my] game kind of got a little off.

"I didn't think that it mattered much but I knew if I could shoot four under, five under in tough conditions that it would make a little bit of a difference.

"But that second round…you can't shoot over par here and that threw me so much. A really solid round today is the difference of potential outcomes where I could do better."

Failing to make the Tour Championship means Spieth will fall short of a PGA Tour requirement to compete in 25 events in a season, while he also did not fulfil a stipulation to play a tournament he had not featured in over the last four years.

"I assume it will either be a fine or I'm adding some [events] in the fall. I don't know if that counts. I'm not sure," said Spieth.

"I talked to the Tour a little while back and I didn't really think much of it and it becomes a situation then. I obviously accept whatever fine it is and move on and try and add one [new event] every year. But it's kind of tough.''