Spieth happy to have Tiger on Ryder Cup team

37   //    06 Sep 2018, 05:10 IST
jordanspieth - Cropped
Jordan Spieth at Carnoustie

After Jim Furyk announced his three captain's picks for the United States' Ryder Cup team, Jordan Spieth was very excited.

Spieth, who had already earned a qualifying spot, said after the ceremony on Wednesday this was something he would be telling his grandchildren about, after Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were picked by Furyk.

"To get an opportunity to play with Tiger or Phil in a Ryder Cup match, it's stuff you tell your grandkids about some day," Spieth said, via USA Today.

"I'm not sure if I'm going to get that opportunity. I'm not sure if that's the way it works within the team, but we're going to figure out who is going to be the best fit for everyone and I think we're going to be more prepared earlier than we've ever been going overseas to a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup."

With the team now set, and another addition still to come after this week's BMW Championship, Spieth said Woods' inclusion was a huge boost.

"Healthy Tiger, that would be something that would make it more difficult, absolutely," Spieth said. "He adds something to it. He certainly moves the needle in every sense of the game. So it's good to have him in our corner for sure."

The European team, captained by Thomas Bjorn, includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and captain's picks Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson.

The Ryder Cup will begin on September 28.

