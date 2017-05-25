Spieth hopes Colonial return allows him to board 'new momentum train'

After missing three cuts in his past four starts, Jordan Spieth is searching for form at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

by Omnisport News 25 May 2017, 06:27 IST

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is in desperate need of a boost as he prepares to defend his title at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

After missing his third cut in his last four starts last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Spieth is looking for a turnaround in fortunes.

"This is a great spot to kind of start a new momentum train and get off the bogey train I've been on," Spieth told a news conference on Wednesday.

Despite his poor recent form, Spieth – now ranked seventh in the world – believes better finishes are on the horizon.

"I feel good about the state of my game. It's hard to compare years," he said.

"I don't really remember three years ago, two years ago, or last year what my exact feeling was here. I know what I was working on in my swing here last year and I know that I feel better about it right now. It's about knocking that short game down."

Elite putting helped Spieth rise to the top of the world rankings while winning both the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015.

But he ranks just 92nd in putts per round this year.

Spieth will be switching back to his old Scott Cameron flat stick putter this week after using a mallet-style putter at the Byron Nelson.