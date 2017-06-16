Spieth, Johnson lament putting woes at Erin Hills

The last two U.S. Open champions found themselves well off the pace on day one. Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson each blamed poor putting.

Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson each lamented their performances on the greens after starting the U.S. Open with respective scores of 73 and 75.

The last two winners of the year's second major played together on Thursday, but both endured frustrating days with the putter as Rickie Fowler surged clear at the top of the leaderboard with a seven-under opening round.

Spieth, who birdied his second hole after starting on the 10th but failed to make another gain thereafter as he finished one over, felt he could easily have been much closer to Fowler.

"I hit the ball phenomenal, just didn't make anything. And that's just all it was," the two-time major champion told reporters.

"I missed one fairway, which is the best driving round that I've had maybe in my life. And I struck the ball great from there.

"I had 15 looks at birdie and all of them were actual makeable putts and I only made one of them. [It was] just a really off day putting, but I'll go figure it out.

"I can't change anything that I was doing. If I get that many looks, I normally shoot eight under par, typically. So there's nothing for me to change other than just dial things in on the greens.

"We [Spieth and Johnson] might have a pillow fight putting contest, just to see if we can spark anything."

World number one and defending champion Johnson responded in similar fashion when he was invited to assess his three-over round.

"I just didn't putt very well. I missed a lot of really good opportunities," he said. "That was the big key for me. If I don't three-putt, I shoot even. But if I just make one or two of the good looks I have, it's a couple under.

"I didn't hit it great...but I hit enough fairways to shoot a good score. But I've definitely got to roll it better. I'm swinging good, everything feels good, I just need to make more putts."

Spieth did pay tribute to Fowler, whose round of 65 appeared unlikely to be beaten on Thursday with the later starters facing stronger winds.

"I thought seven under was just a phenomenal score," Spieth added. "He probably wasn't missing putts.

"But I thought that there would definitely be a couple or a few five-unders in the morning. Based on [conditions] through the first four or five holes, that's kind of what I figured."