Spieth says he 'would like to see another' U.S. Open at Erin Hills

Reflecting on the first U.S. Open at Erin Hills, Jordan Spieth said: "I think it's an awesome golf course."

by Omnisport News 19 Jun 2017, 01:52 IST

Jordan Spieth finished this week's U.S. Open with a three-under 69 to leave a good taste in his mouth, despite failing to contend.

The 2015 U.S. Open champion was unable to recapture the magic this week, finishing one-over par for the tournament, but he liked what he saw from the new U.S. Open venue, Erin Hills.

"I think it's an awesome golf course," Spieth said after his final round. "I think that's been the consensus from everybody.

"There are so many great ones to choose from. I'm sure at some point it will come back here. ... I would like to see another one here down the road, sure."

Spieth had five birdies and two bogeys in a final round that was particularly impressive given the rising winds at Erin Hills. His only regret was that he wished he had been able to play in all four rounds like he did on Sunday.

"I thought it was a fantastic round of golf, given what we were dealing with to start the day," Spieth said. "I mean, this is light and variable compared to the beginning of the day, but that's what you get for playing a poor first few rounds.



"I struck the ball the same way I have been. I think I hit 17 greens today which was just awesome in these conditions. And then my expectations were lowered on the greens given the conditions. I think that was the difference. I was able to get to a few under by just accepting the fact that the putt might miss instead of having to have it be perfect.

"That's what we've been working on, but maybe a day like today is all it needed to just kind of calm down."

With two of his best friends - Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas - firmly in contention, Spieth planned to catch some of their rounds.

"It will be exciting. It wouldn't be any surprise if either one of them come out guns blazing and wins," Spieth said.

"I don't think anybody should be surprised with the way they've been able to do that in other events. They're playing against the same people they always play against. It's just a matter that this is one of the four majors in a year, and this is a U.S. Open. And it's just kind of getting that out of your head and just playing against who you're playing against like it's a regular tournament.



"It's going to be really fun. I'll probably go back, pack up and then I'll come back and have a beer and watch the closing stretch. That's the plan."

Brooks Koepka made the most significant early move as the leaders began their final rounds, birdieing the first two holes to lead Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood by one at 13 under, with Fowler and Thomas both two back.