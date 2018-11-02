Spieth starts well as Uihlein leads in Las Vegas
Jordan Spieth made a fine start at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open as Peter Uihlein grabbed the lead on Thursday.
Spieth, making his first start on the PGA Tour this season, fired a five-under 66 in the opening round in Las Vegas.
The American three-time major champion was tied for fifth when the first round at TPC Summerlin was suspended due to darkness.
Spieth, who appears set to finish a year without a win for the first time since 2012, mixed seven birdies with two bogeys.
The putter is working for @JordanSpieth.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 1, 2018
He is currently 2nd in SG: Putting.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/yaIcQqQDuu
Uihlein holds a one-stroke lead after carding an impressive eight-under 63 in the first round.
He is a shot ahead of Seth Reeves, who is coming off a top-10 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Harold Varner III and Robert Streb are at six under, while Bryson DeChambeau is one of seven players – including Spieth – a shot further back.
Defending champion Patrick Cantlay made a solid start, opening with a two-under 69, while world number nine Rickie Fowler shot a 68.
The has landed from 57 feet for @RickieFowler!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/v0UCO0wnzq— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 1, 2018
There were 20 players yet to complete their first rounds when play was suspended, with Wyndham Clark (four under through 15) the best placed.
Chris Stroud, who opened with a 69, produced one of the highlights of the day with a hole-in-one at the 14th.
"We love aces here in Las Vegas."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 1, 2018
An ACE for @ChrisStroudPGA!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/hpdloYs7Ao