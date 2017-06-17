Spieth still believes in U.S. Open chances

by Omnisport News 17 Jun 2017, 09:12 IST

Jordan Spieth believes he can still claim the U.S. Open, insisting conditions at Erin Hills are sure to keep most players in with a chance.

Spieth carded a one-under 71 in his second round on Friday to get back to even par for the tournament.

The American is seven shots behind leaders Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka in Wisconsin.

But forecast thunderstorms on Saturday and strong winds on Sunday have left Spieth with hope of adding to his two major titles.

"We've got an interesting day tomorrow, and then we've got a really, really tough day on Sunday," he said.

"If you're ever going to come from behind in a tournament, I don't think this is a bad option. I think Michael [Greller, caddie] and I were both talking, we're still very much in it.

"I think the winning score will be somewhere around where it is now, maybe a few strokes lower.

"With some heavy winds on Sunday, anything under par is going to move way up the board."

Rickie Fowler carded a 65 on the opening day, while Hideki Matsuyama and Chez Reavie both matched that on Friday.

But Spieth expects there to be no repeat across the weekend, saying: "If it were going to be like this, it was going to be difficult to chase that many people down.

"But some incredible golf the next couple of days, you can make up a significant amount of strokes.

"You could see somebody with an amazing round come from five plus to win the tournament, if what's projected weather-wise is still there. You never know."