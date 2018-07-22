Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Latest: Leaders near teeing off in British Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    22 Jul 2018, 18:30 IST
AP Image

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Leaders are on the range at the British Open, where they will be greeted by warm breezes in the final round at Carnoustie.

Three players — including defending champion Jordan Spieth — are tied at the top of the leaderboard at 9-under par. Three other players are within three shots, while Tiger Woods is in a group of eight golfers at 5 under.

Ideal conditions in the third round led to a number of low scores, including a 64 by Justin Rose and 65s by Spieth and Francesco Molinari. But 69 was the low score among the first 22 players out in Sunday's final round as the breeze was blowing 15-20 mph.

Woods, who shot 66 on Saturday, is paired with Molinari, two groups behind the final twosome of Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

___

The yellow grass of a dry summer in Scotland comes to life Sunday because of a red shirt at the British Open.

Tiger Woods is in contention for the claret jug again.

Jordan Spieth was tied for the lead at Carnoustie as he tries to become the first repeat winner in 10 years at the British Open. But even the appeal of Spieth was no match for seeing Woods, in his traditional red shirt, in the mix at a major.

Woods was four shots behind. It's the closest he's been to the lead in a major since five years ago at Muirfield.

A victory would complete a most remarkable comeback for Woods, who has had four back surgeries, a marital scandal and a DUI arrest since his last major.

Associated Press
NEWS
Spieth part of 3-way tie for British lead as Woods lurks
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Woods shoots even-par 71 at British Open
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Spieth, Schauffele, Kisner share lead at Open
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Woods shoots 66, in contention at British Open
RELATED STORY
Prowling Tiger Woods on Open charge as Spieth joins leaders
RELATED STORY
Woods creates buzz at Carnoustie with 66 at British Open
RELATED STORY
Column: Woods has a chance, but don't get too excited
RELATED STORY
British Open title shows Spieth can handle about anything
RELATED STORY
Johnson and Kisner, housemates and British Open leaders
RELATED STORY
Flawless Spieth takes share of Open lead after Tiger...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us