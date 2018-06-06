Sports Headlines

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 Hours

EXPECTED STORIES:

*French Open

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-NZ-COACH

India will pose tough challenge: NZ coach

Mumbai Jun 6 (PTI) New Zealand coach Fritz Schmid admitted that it will be a big challenge for his boys to face India in their bid to keep their final hopes alive.

SPO-PAK-ARTHUR

Disappointed with manner of defeat, says Pakistan coach Arthur

Karachi, Jun 6 (PTI) Pakistan's head coach, Mickey Arthur is disappointed with the team's abject surrender to England in the second Test at Leeds.

SPO-FOOT-IND-PREVIEW

Intercontinental Cup: 'Blue Tigers' gear up to tame the 'All Whites'

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) A final berth in grasp along with a morale-boosting emotional connect with the fans, the Indian football team would be aiming for another big win when it takes on a relatively young New Zealand in what has been declared a sold-out match of the Intercontinental Cup here tomorrow.

SPO-VIJENDER

Vijender to fight British Lee Markham for 3rd title

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will be gunning for his third professional title when he takes on Briton Lee Markham for the Commonwealth Super Middleweight belt on July 13 in London.

SPO-SAI-COACH

SAI sacks coach on sexual harassment charge, vows strict measures

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India has sacked a coach at one of its centres in Tamil Nadu after he was indicted of sexually harassing junior campers and has vowed to take preventive measures such as starting helplines to ensure safe campuses in its training institutions.

SPO-WOM-IND

Women's Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh shock India by 7 wickets

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 6 (PTI) Bangladesh took full advantage of a complacent India as they recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the Women's Asia Cup T20 competition here today.

SPO-ISL-ATK

Lanzarote, Johnson boost for ATK

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK, who endured a nightmarish 2017-18 season, today announced the signing of attacking Spanish midfielder Manuel Lanzarote Bruno and English centre back John Johnson.

SPO-GOLF-KHAN

Rashid Khan hopes to end drought in Thailand Open

Bangkok, Jun 6 (PTI) India's Rashid Khan was hoping to end a four-year title drought as he geared up to compete at the USD 300,000 Thailand Open, starting here tomorrow