Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Stanley, Niemann lead as Spieth misses cut at Memorial

As Jordan Spieth missed another cut, Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann grabbed the Memorial Tournament lead.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 06:29 IST
5
JordanSpieth - Cropped
American Jordan Spieth

Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann shared the Memorial Tournament lead as Jordan Spieth missed the cut Friday.

Stanley fired a six-under 66 in the second round at Muirfield Village Golf Club to move into 11 under.

The American – who managed eight birdies and two bogeys – shares a two-stroke lead with Chilean teenager Niemann.

Niemann, the leading player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking last year, endured a mixed four-under 68 after his opening 65.

The 19-year-old had seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round, picking up a shot at the last to share the lead.

South Korean An Byeong-hun fired a five-under 67 to be in outright third at nine under in Dublin, Ohio, where play was suspended for 90 minutes during the afternoon due to weather.

Still winless this year, Spieth fired an even-par 72 to finish at three over, missing the weekend.

The world number five had five birdies and as many bogeys in the second round, failing to make the cut for the third time this year.

The in-form Jason Day is in contention once more, the Australian posting a second straight 68.

Day – who won the Wells Fargo Championship and was tied for fifth at The Players – is in a five-way tie for fourth.

Wesley Bryan (68), Hideki Matsuyama (71), J.B. Holmes (66) and Bryson DeChambeau (67) are also at eight under.

Tiger Woods managed a five-under 67, which included an eagle at the par-five 11th.

The 14-time major champion thrilled the crowd when he holed out from 95 yards.

Chilean teenager shares lead at Memorial
RELATED STORY
Matsuyama in three-way tie for Memorial lead as McIlroy...
RELATED STORY
Woods holes out for eagle, Spieth heading for cut
RELATED STORY
Dramatic eagle helps keep Woods in weekend mix at Memorial
RELATED STORY
Matsuyama holes out and shares the lead
RELATED STORY
Kim, Putnam lead Zurich Classic as Spieth and Garcia miss...
RELATED STORY
Rose extends lead as Spieth slides
RELATED STORY
Leishman leads as Garcia misses another cut
RELATED STORY
Simpson ties course record for five-shot lead as Tiger...
RELATED STORY
Fort Worth winner Rose grouped with five-time champion...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...