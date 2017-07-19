Stenson vows to skydive with Claret Jug if he retains Open title

Henrik Stenson has taken the Claret Jug for a jet ski ride since his Open win last year and he plans to hit new heights if he keeps it.

Open champion Henrik Stenson speaks to the media at Royal Birkdale

Henrik Stenson was on cloud nine after winning The Open last year and the Swede has vowed to take the Claret Jug into the clouds for a skydive if he retains his title at Royal Birkdale.

The Swede ended his wait for a first major title by coming out on top in an epic duel with Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon last year.

Stenson has not won a title since that success in Scotland and the world number eight plans to celebrate by hitting new heights if he triumphs on the golden links in Southport this weekend.

He said: "I've made an official promise that if I ever win the Claret Jug again, I'm going skydiving with it.

"And I don't know which is going to be harder, winning the Claret Jug again or going skydiving afterwards because that thought scares me a little bit. It won't stop me from trying to win it, though."

Stenson sampled a tipple from the famous trophy following his finest hour 12 months ago and also took it out for a jet ski during what has been a year to remember.

"I think we had a pretty special evening the first evening, it was pretty good. To be able to share with some family and close friends, just that first evening was very special." he added.

"And it was French [wine]. It was bubbly, and it tasted rather good coming out of the Claret Jug, I can tell you that.



"It's an iconic trophy, so to bring that around the world, it's been many memorable moments due to that. I think the jet ski is probably the goofiest and most fun we've had with it."