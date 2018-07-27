Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Strong finish sees DeChambeau maintain European Open lead

27 Jul 2018
Bryson DeChambeau at the European Open

Bryson DeChambeau ended Friday on a roll to maintain his lead at the European Open as Patrick Reed challenged.

DeChambeau held a one-shot lead after the first round, but he trailed Reed after a slow start to the second saw the Masters champion claim an outright lead.

Reed improved on a mixed two-under 70 from Thursday, during which he bizarrely banished a camera crew from his presence, to card a 66 and move to eight under, setting the clubhouse target.

But DeChambeau rallied on the back nine with four birdies from the final seven holes to move to 10 under and a stroke clear once again.

Richard McEvoy's 65 - the lowest round of the day - earned a share of second alongside Matthias Schwab.

Now just one shot further back, Reed was joined by Romain Wattel and David Drysdale, while Pat Perez, coming off a top-20 finish at The Open, missed the cut as he went five over through 36 holes.

