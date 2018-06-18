Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Takale finishes 2nd in Thailand Rally

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 16:38 IST
14

New Delhi, June 18 (PTI) Sanjay Takale overcame a wrong selection of tyres to finish a creditable second in the 4x4 Open class in round 1 of the Thailand Pre-Rally Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, bordering Cambodia.

Takale had come with hard-knobbed tyres, suited for muddy terrains, but had soft gravel roads to contend with. However, he managed to keep his Isuzu DMax utility vehicle under control despite struggling for grip.

The Pune rally driver drove for Delo Sport with experienced Thanyaphat Meenil as his navigator.

Choice of tyre made us pay early. Even though I struggled to find grip with hard and knobbed tyres, sometimes no grip on soft gravel terrain, we managed to put up a great show to finish second overall, said Takale.

Isuzu driver Wichawat Chotrawee, who had no. 1 navigator Chupong Chaiwan of Thailand by his side,won the 4x4 Open class ahead of Takale.

Takale was up against a Toyota driver, whose car had gravel tyres that suited the soft and fast terrain of Huay Bong.

A total of 37 cars competed over nine special stages that comprised three stages going thrice over for a total distance of 72.48 km.

Our team came fitted with mud tyres of hard compound, but I still managed to keep my car clean on the fast lines and beat my teammate, who was seeded ahead of me, added Takale.

The two-day rally was the precursor to the four-round Thailand National Rally Championship 2018 that opens in the first week of July

Fleetwood ties Open mark with final-round 63, finishes 2nd
RELATED STORY
Moriya Jutanugarn claims LPGA LA tourney for 1st tour win
RELATED STORY
U.S. Open 2018: Can Phil Mickelson finally prevail?
RELATED STORY
Aditi Ashok finishes T-6th for second Top-10 in a row on...
RELATED STORY
Spieth in mini-slump heading to Shinnecock Hills, US Open
RELATED STORY
Is this the week Rickie Fowler breaks through in a major?
RELATED STORY
Landry wins Texas Open for first PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Koepka's golf legacy secured after 2nd straight Open win
RELATED STORY
A glance at the 2nd round of US Open
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson reclaims No. 1 ranking with Memphis win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us