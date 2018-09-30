Team USA need to 'make some magic', says Furyk

Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Tiger Woods

Jim Furyk acknowledges the United States will need to produce a "magic" performance on Sunday if they are to retain the Ryder Cup.

Team USA trail Europe 10-6 heading into the final day of play difficult sessions on Saturday, but captain Furyk has a history with big Ryder Cup fightbacks.

He was part of the team that stormed back from four points down in 1999, while Furyk saw the other side of a turnaround in Medinah in 2012 as Europe rallied spectacularly.

"We have to win eight points tomorrow to take the Cup back home," said Furyk. "We set up our line-up accordingly and put the guys out in the fashion that we felt like we're trying to make some magic tomorrow.

"It sure sucked being on the other side [of a comeback in Medinah], I will say that. That was one of the worst days of my career. I remember it probably even better [than 1999], to be honest with you.

"The feeling of the momentum switching, the feeling of hearing the European crowd and knowing, looking up on the board and seeing blue, it's a tough feeling to stomach."

Furyk believes the key will be setting the tone from the off, adding: "I know it puts a lot of pressure on the other team. We put out some guys early who we thought could give us a spark."