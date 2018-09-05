That little gold trophy kept my heart beating - Poulter thrilled at Ryder Cup call

European star Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter says the thought of representing Europe again at the Ryder Cup kept him going through a tough stretch in his career.

The 42-year-old was named as one of Thomas Bjorn's four picks for Team Europe on Wednesday, returning to the 12-man group after missing out with injury and travelling only as a vice-captain two years ago.

Poulter had struggled for form, too, but he ended a near six-year wait for a win of any kind at the Houston Open in April and has kicked on from there, earning his precious spot in Bjorn's side.

"It's going to be an incredible spectacle," Poulter said. "It's an extremely strong US team. But when you look at the European team on paper now, I'm getting goosebumps just standing here talking about it. I absolutely can't wait.

"It's everything to me, the Ryder Cup, and for me to know I'm going to be part of another team, hopefully a victorious team, just keeps me going.

"It's been a tough couple of years - 208th in the world rankings two years ago - and that little gold trophy kept my heart beating. To be part of that again is magical."

Paul Casey is also back in the mix after a 10-year absence, revealing that this return has been a target for some time.

"I've put a lot into this. It's tough to explain," he said. "To be standing here to be confirmed to be on this amazing team, I'm very, very honoured.

"I've had ups and downs in my career. At times, I've questioned the success I'd have in the future. But I've enjoyed the work and stayed focus on what I was doing in the immediate time and played very good golf in the last four or five years.

"I put the Ryder Cup in the crosshairs a couple of years ago and made this a very, very big goal. I rejoined the [European] Tour and I'm playing, right now, some of the best golf I've ever played.

"I only wanted to be part of the Ryder Cup team if I felt I could be a great contributor to that, which I know I can be. Once I announced my intentions to Thomas, it was full tilt.

"To finally reach that goal - this is obviously just the tip of the iceberg, we need to push on and to go Paris and win - I'm so excited to get back to where I feel I belong."

Henrik Stenson joins the English pair and Sergio Garcia as Bjorn's selections and, while there is one member of the United States team still be confirmed, the Swede expects a blockbuster clash.

"I'm focused on Paris. It's going to be a great venue and I'm super excited to be joining the guys there," he said.

"Europe has as strong a team as we've ever had - so does the American team. It's all set for possibly the greatest battle ever."