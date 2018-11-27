The expectations are much different – Tiger targeting majors in 2019

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 27 Nov 2018, 23:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods celebrates winning the Tour Championship

Tiger Woods has the confidence to think about winning major titles once more after his stunning return to prominence in 2018.

The 14-time major champion tumbled down the rankings following a series of back problems, dropping out of the top 1,000 as recently as July 2017, and each failed comeback attempt had many questioning whether the 42-year-old would ever play seriously again, let alone lift a trophy.

But the start of the 2018 season saw signs of improvement and Woods gained momentum as the year progressed, finishing tied for sixth at the Open and runner-up at the US PGA Championship.

Woods' five-year wait for a tournament win was finally halted at the season-ending Tour Championship in sensational scenes at East Lake, and he believes those performances leave him in a position where he should be in regular contention to add to major tally.

"The best that we have seen all week."@TigerWoods makes eagle at the short par-4.#TourVault pic.twitter.com/GmmCaWsD9o — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 27, 2018

"The expectations are much different this upcoming year," Woods, whose last major win came at the 2008 U.S. Open, told a news conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge.

"Going into 2018, it was about seeing if I could get through the west coast. Now I know that I can do that, it's about managing it and making sure I'm fresh for events, because I can win tournaments again.

"With what I did in the last two major championships, I gave myself the chance to win both of them and I was right there. That's ultimately what we want to have happen.

"Now it's about trying to get everything together and peak again and do that again four more times. That's the trick.

"Look at anyone who's played this game, that's the most difficult thing to do in this game. That's why most people haven't won a lot of major championships, because it's so hard to do.

"Fortunately, I've been able to do it 14 times and hopefully more in the future."