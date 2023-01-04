“The Frankie Fleetwood show” – Tommy Fleetwood’s five-year-old son could be golf’s next best broadcaster

Tommy Fleetwood and his son Frankie might have stumbled upon the future of broadcasting in the game of golf. This year, the game underwent a few major changes in that arena. Nick Faldo retired and Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch were effectively fired.

It's cleared the way for young, talented broadcasters to lend their voices to this great game. Might that include Frankie Fleetwood? A tweet surfaced with the young Fleetwood calling his dad's shot like an absolute natural.

Tommy Fleetwood @TommyFleetwood1 The Frankie Fleetwood show

Fleetwood said:

"This is Tommy Fleetwood, hitting the shot right now. That's going to be good. I'd like you to watch, so watch and learn the play, it's really nice for you to watch. It's going to go now, see you later. Look now."

It may come as a shock that the young man is only five years old. He's not a longtime golfer, he hasn't even done much in the game at all. Yet, he possesses the preternatural ability to commentate on golf.

He even had the knowledge to stop talking and let the shot breathe once his father swung. That's the type of natural ability that can't be taught.

Many golfers' sons end up following in their footsteps, like John Daly II or Charlie Woods. These players, especially Woods have a very bright future in the game after their parents made it and were very successful.

Growing up around the game and around some of the best in the world (or the best ever in Charlie's case) often creates talent and a knowledge of how to play the game.

In Fleetwood's case, it created knowledge of how to talk about the game. As he grows up, that will only be more true. Many golfers end up playing with their parents when they're young so they can experience the game and learn from them.

Could Tommy Fleetwood have his son commentate on his shots and his tournaments in order to create the next great broadcaster? Could Frankie end up commentating officially on one of his father's events? It certainly seems possible now.

Where is Tommy Fleetwood ranked?

The 2023 season is about to begin for Tommy Fleetwood and the rest of the PGA Tour. It will kick off with the Sentry Tournament of Champions on January 5. With that, it will be the first opportunity for any golfer to improve their OWGR ranking.

Tommy Fleetwood at the Hero Challenge

Right now, Fleetwood is ranked 23rd. That is an excellent rank for any golfer but Fleetwood is looking to get even higher on the leaderboard. In his way are:

Joaquin Niemann

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sungjae Im

Billy Horschel

Max Homa

Cameron Young

Tom Kim

Jordan Spieth

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Justin Thomas

Will Zalatoris

Xander Schauffele

Jon Rahm

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Smith (LIV Golf member)

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

There's a huge gap between him and McIlroy, but this could be the year Fleetwood ascends to the top of the OWGR leaderboard. Either way, it's probably about to be a very good year for him.

