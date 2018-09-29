Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Latest: Fourballs matches underway on Day 2 at Ryder Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    29 Sep 2018, 12:53 IST
AP Image

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

All four matches are underway in the fourballs on a chilly morning at Le Golf National, and Europe's star pairing of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari have made another strong start.

Fleetwood holed a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 2 to put the Europeans 1-up against Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, who is wearing a woolly hat over a cap.

Molinari and Fleetwood won matches in the fourballs and foursomes on Saturday.

There have been plenty of wet balls already. Americans Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, playing together in the second match, both went in the water on the first hole. Europeans Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey found the water to the left of the par-3 second hole.

___

7:30 a.m.

Europe has a 5-3 advantage going into the second day of the Ryder Cup, a lead that feels even bigger with the momentum from its first sweep of a session since 1989.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk is not ready to panic.

After the Europeans won all the foursomes matches to overcome a 3-1 deficit, Furyk was looking at the big picture. He points out there are 20 matches still to be played at Le Golf National.

Furyk is sending out the same fourballs pairings Saturday that he used in the opening session.

Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed get a rematch against Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, the European duo who won both matches on Friday. Furyk is expected to shake up his foursomes pairings in the afternoon.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

