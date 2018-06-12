The Latest: Shinnecock history not much help for Spieth, 24

The Latest: Shinnecock history not much help for Spieth, 24

Associated Press NEWS News 12 Jun 2018, 23:08 IST 6 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open, golf's second major championship of the year (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

A sense of history often helps in major championships. For Jordan Spieth at Shinnecock Hills, that's not part of the equation.

Asked if he'd studied much from the previous two U.S. Opens held at the course, in 1995 and 2004, Spieth grinned.

"I was 1-year-old in the first, and I was 10 in the second," said the three-time major winner and 2015 U.S. Open champ. "So I haven't. The only thing I have from the '04 was a couple of replays I've seen in the last couple weeks, like No. 7, you know, the wind kind of blowing the ball off the green. That's about it.

"... And it's 14 years ago, so with technology and the changes in the golf course anyways, I think it will be a totally different experience from any previous Opens here."

What kind of experience?

"It's the toughest test in golf," Spieth said. "The Masters is the Masters. The Open Championship, the oldest championship, typically links golf course, a different style of golf altogether, really playing in conditions.

"The U.S. Open has that hardest test of golf to it, where you have the tallest rough, you get guys who are advancing full swings like six feet. I did it last year. I have done it multiple times in a U.S. Open. That's just what the U.S. Open is. It's very different from any other golf tournament and any other major."

___

12:50 p.m.

Patrick Reed, Masters champion.

That's how Reed always can be introduced after his victory at Augusta National in April. When he plays Shinnecock Hills at this week's U.S. Open, that title carries a lot more than simply status for him.

"It's been a whirlwind for sure," Reed said of becoming a major tournament winner. "It's awesome to be able to reflect on succeeding in something you've desired and worked so hard: being Masters champion. To be able to come to the U.S. Open after winning the last major adds a little more confidence and self-belief about being able to win the tournament because you've done it before."

Regardless of how many tournaments or majors he wins, Reed doesn't see the challenge as being where he might rank on a list of champions, though he wants plenty more titles. It's more about his maximum performances.

"Me vs. myself," he said. "If I go out there and set a goal and fall short of a certain number, that's what I am chasing. If you improve every aspect every day, you get better overall."

There's a fringe benefit to more wins, too.

"I'm out there to try to win trophies. I keep on promising my daughter that I'll bring home trophies," Reed said. "Daddy needs to get on track and win more trophies."

___

12:20 p.m.

A year ago, while watching the U.S. Open on television as he recovered from another back surgery, Tiger Woods had no idea if he'd ever compete again in what he calls "our national championship."

On Tuesday, he spoke about playing Shinnecock Hills as an opportunity to add to his three U.S. Open titles, but also as filling a hole in his existence after skipping the last two. This is his 20th U.S. Open.

"I missed playing the U.S. Open," Woods said. "It's our national title and it has meant so much to me in my career. The biggest event you can win when I was growing up, it was a USGA event. To have won nine times is pretty special."

Woods was including his three U.S. Amateur victories and three in the U.S. Junior Amateur in the 1990s.

Woods has been stuck on 14 majors for a decade, his epic victory in the 2008 U.S. Open being his last. In the interim, of course, health issues — he wondered last year if he'd get healthy enough to play with his kids again — and off-the-course problems have stymied his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus' record 18 majors.

So is Woods surprised he hasn't gotten to No. 15 yet?

"I'd been there on a number of occasions to win the 15th and haven't done it," he said. "I don't like that feeling. I've certainly had a nice run and won a few, and unfortunately in the last 10 years I haven't."