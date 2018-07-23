The Open 2018 diary: Kane an able golfer, hats off to Hossler

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 23 Jul 2018, 01:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England captain Harry Kane

And so, after four glorious, largely sun-soaked days at Carnoustie, the end is here and Francesco Molinari is champion golfer for 2018.

The Italian battled the windy conditions and challenges at varying times of the day from Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to win The Open.

A dramatic day full of plots and subplots played out in front of the watching world but, as ever, there were stories away from the main action that may have missed your attention.

But don't worry, we have you covered with our final daily diary of the 2018 Open Championship.



KANE IS ABLE WITH THE CLUBS

Harry Kane captained England to their best finish at a World Cup since 1990 in Russia, with the Three Lions falling short in a semi-final defeat to Croatia.

The Tottenham striker now has a bit of downtime on his hands as he recuperates ahead of the new Premier League season and made the venture north to Carnoustie for The Open.

Asked who the best golfer in the England team is, Kane was none too modest, saying: "I'm probably up there, I've probably got the lowest handicap."

Although, he did add that goalkeeper Jack Butland is a dab hand with the clubs.

@England captain and @FIFAWorldCup top goalscorer @HKane is at Carnoustie for Championship Sunday. below to see who the best golfer in the England team is pic.twitter.com/2CXsV9dOXH — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2018

YOU CAN LEAVE YOUR HAT ON

The strengthening winds blowing around the Angus links course proved troublesome to players and spectators alike.

When Beau Hossler – first man out and playing alongside marker Keir McNicoll – stepped up to the 16th tee, he had to contend with an unexpected interruption.

A spectator's hat blew off his head and across Hossler's line of sight, although the young American did see the funny side at least.



DAVIS IS AMBIDEXTROUS

Cameron Davis enjoyed a surge among the early starters on Sunday and, judging by this video posted by The Open, it's not hard to see why.

The Australian proved his ambidextrous skills with a series of pitches using both his left and right hands...

No one likes a show off, Cameron...

MAGIC MARKER HAS MOMENT TO SAVOUR

Speaking of the aforementioned marker, McNicoll – the assistant pro at Carnoustie – had a moment to remember on the 18th.

Putting from off the green, the 34-year-old – playing with Hossler due to an odd number of players making the cut – sank his effort with the flat stick.

Well, if anyone should play well here, it should be McNicoll, who was born and bred in Carnoustie.





CRICKET NOT KNOCKING XANDER FOR SIX

Had things played out just a little differently, Xander Schauffele could have been heading home to the United States with the Claret Jug, just like Jordan Spieth before him.

But despite his disappointment, and to his credit, Schauffele continued to play with a smile on his face.

During his post-round news conference, Schauffele was asked what his favourite sports outside of golf are, to which he replied: "Honestly, just name the sport – hockey, football, soccer, basketball."

How about cricket, Xander?: "I don't know about that one."

Ah...





MOLINARI STAYS GROUNDED

Francesco Molinari was welcomed into the press room at Carnoustie with a warm round of applause for becoming Italy's first major champion.

He was asked what he was planning for celebrations, but wherever they take place, they are now unlikely to be in Italy...

"I had an easyJet flight at 9pm to get back home, so I think that's gone," he said to laughter.

Form and class combined as Francesco Molinari achieved his boyhood dream to win The Open at Carnoustie https://t.co/FTwJAHAuzO #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/MtYcJmttM3 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2018

"I have a holiday planned for next week somewhere nice with the family. So, hopefully, we can still make the holiday and just relax for a few days."