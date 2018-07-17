The Open 2018 diary: Rose lets Rio go as Rahm goes 'Lefty'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 17 Jul 2018, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Justin Rose doesn't often show off his Rio 2016 Olympic gold medal nowadays...

With the 147th edition of golf's oldest major sparkling like the promised land on the horizon, Tuesday's practice day provided plenty of talking points.

From club-swapping mischief to an Olympic champion's candid confession, Carnoustie served up a host of diary entries for Omnisport's reporters on the ground.

And so, without further ado, here is day two of our 2018 Open Championship diary.

MAGNUS TO EARN SLICE OF ICELAND HISTORY

Haraldur Magnus is a name many are likely not familiar with.

But the 27-year-old will make an entry into the record books this week when he becomes the first Icelandic player to tee it up at The Open after qualifying at Prince's.

"I played at Carnoustie in the 2015 Amateur Championship and there was no wind that day, so it wasn't too tough," he told The Open's official media site. "But you could see that when the wind is blowing it can be absolutely horrifying."

Join us live as we chat with Haraldur Magnus, the first ever Icelandic golfer to compete in a Major 🇮🇸 You can listen in here > https://t.co/b4ysuvUdeN #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/TC2B272LZr — The Open (@TheOpen) 17 July 2018

Let's hope he can stay ice cool amid the pressure of an Open…

GIVE THEM BACK, JON…

Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm practiced together on Tuesday, but the latter could not resist a bit of mischief when the duo were warming up on the chipping range.

After seeing Mickelson had left his clubs unattended, Rahm decided to have a go at playing left handed.

His efforts with wrong hand weren't too bad either, with many of his shots troubling the pins.

TIME FOR ROSE TO LET RIO GO?

You may know this, but for the uninitiated, Justin Rose is an Olympic gold medallist. He may have mentioned it.

The Rio 2016 champion admitted that, for a while after his triumph, he carried his medal around with him, but peer pressure has forced him to leave it at home these days.

"This was an opportunity that could not be missed." #GBR Olympic Golf champ Justin Rose on competing at #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/qqzthmFTcI — Rio 2016 (@Rio2016_en) 15 August 2016

"I did [have his medal with him on the course] for a little while," Rose said. "It was fun for a bit. I got a sense the boys were getting irritated after two or three months of doing it, and I thought that's enough.

"But, yes, when you win a tournament like that, you have four years of bragging rights. It's been a fun deal, but it's resting nice and quietly at home."

DJ'S TROPHY CRAVING

At the end of a media conference in which world number one Dustin Johnson expressed his dislike for thinking, he revealed a strong craving for trophies, silverware and awards.

The American was honoured for spending the most weeks atop the rankings summit in 2017 and one member of the press pack noted, "You've got a trophy already!'.

Johnson's prompt response was: "Yeah. And I want a few more."

A Claret Jug will certainly be the next thing on his list.

STENSON'S PUTTING IN THE HARD YARDS

Henrik Stenson won his maiden, and thus far only, major title at The Open two years ago in a dramatic final-day battle with Mickelson.

The Swede was out early on the putting range on Tuesday in front of a handful of eager spectators, but was left puzzled when a four-footer trickled past the hole.

BEARD TOWARDS SUCCESS?

Justin Thomas is among the favourites for success this week and he could lift the Claret Jug sporting a new look...

The American has grown himself some rather dashing facial hair, and according to The Open's official media channel he would be the first bearded winner since Bob Ferguson in 1882!

"I had two weeks off, and I was lazy and didn't really feel like shaving, and I got a couple compliments on it, and I thought, all right, maybe I'll just go with it. It's not like it's 85 or 90 and humid like it is in the States. So it's not unbearably hot," Thomas said of his beard.

QUIZ TIME



Who was the last Open Champion with a beard? #TheOpen



Full press conference here https://t.co/i0ALA3EVj7 pic.twitter.com/5gAHB1EZlz — The Open (@TheOpen) 17 July 2018