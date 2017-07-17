The Open Diary: Sun shines on Birkdale, Player shows his class

The 146th Open Championship tees off at Royal Birkdale this week as the eyes of the world fall upon a seaside town in Merseyside.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 23:20 IST

Henrik Stenson with the Claret Jug

It was a glorious day in the north west of England on Monday as Royal Birkdale sprung to life ahead of this week's Open Championship.

The 146th edition of golf's oldest major tees off on Thursday as the sport's elite battle it out to be crowned champion golfer of the year.

On a day when reigning champion Henrik Stenson handed back the famous Claret Jug and the likes of Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood faced the media, there was much else besides to catch the eye.

For all that and more from our reporters on the ground, read on for our Open daily diary.

The crowds just keep on coming. Thanks for all your support. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/YDVulFm8uD — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2017

SUN BAKES BIRKDALE ... BUT FOR HOW LONG?

Birkdale is a notoriously tricky course, but Monday's weather bathed it in a warm glow that showed the unforgiving links course in its most flattering light.

That's not to say anyone wayward enough to land in the rough won't need a search party to retrieve their ball, but the walk to find it should be pleasant enough.

Players and spectators alike will have an eye on the forecast this week and rain does seem inevitable at some stage during the tournament.

Worse still, the wind is not likely to be as forgiving as during the week's first practice day.

A few examples of the trouble lurking at Birkdale. But just look at that clear blue sky #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/zXHr0tRep4 — Chris Devine (@chrsdvn) July 17, 2017

A TOUCH OF CLASS FROM GOLFING ICON PLAYER

It is not uncommon for sports stars to keep journalists waiting for interviews.

With that in mind, two of our reporters were taken by surprise when the great Gary Player graciously rolled out the welcome mat ahead of a chat at the nearby Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa.

After a lengthy car journey from the airport, the nine-time major champion was understandably eager to grab a quick cup of tea before facing the camera.

"Please come and join us," Player insisted, before going on to provide rich entertainment with a series of amusing anecdotes in the company of wife Vivienne and one of his grandchildren.

DO I HAVE TO GIVE IT BACK? WE'VE BEEN JET-SKIING TOGETHER

It is a tradition of The Open that the Claret Jug be handed back by the defending champion before the tournament begins.

Stenson had to undertake that duty, having been invited to return the prized piece of silverware to Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club.

In a light-hearted ceremony on the first tee, Stenson revealed to Sky Sports that the oddest place he and the famous jug had been together was on a jet-ski.

But when the moment came to turn it over to Slumbers, Stenson took a step back and cradled the trophy a little closer, jesting that he was not keen to release it from his grasp.

Ahhh, that famous Stenson sense of humour...

A year ago today, It's all come around pretty quickly, doesn't time fly?! #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/wWOuivlNxn — Royal Birkdale Golf (@RoyalBirkdale_) July 17, 2017

DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DID - FLEETWOOD

Hometown hope Tommy Fleetwood grew up just down the road from Birkdale and has confessed to having snuck on the course once or twice.

He's here to compete for the title this week and the form guide suggests he has a chance, but he warned against anyone following in his trespassing footsteps.

Asked for the best places to gain access to the course for a free round, Fleetwood somewhat deflected the question.

He said: "You can try, I wouldn't recommend it. I mean, we were very clever about it, or my dad was, not me. It's a lot tougher these days."

SERGI-OH... HE WENT THERE

Sergio Garcia is a major winner now, but that doesn't mean he has completely shaken off his past as a nearly-man.

No tournament defined Garcia's major disappointments quite like The Open, where he has recorded 10 top-10 finishes.

The Spaniard has twice been a runner-up, both times to Irishmen, and one Irish journalist took the time to remind Garcia of his Carnoustie and Hoylake heartbreak, which saw Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy takes the honours respectively.

Garcia was asked if given the chance to go back to either tournament and take a mulligan on the back nine, where would he employ that special power?

He did answer, but not before the question was allowed to hang in the air like a bad smell.

Let the man forget - he's a Masters champion now!