The Open: Norman fears expectations may hinder Fleetwood

The great Greg Norman thinks Tommy Fleetwood is great for golf, but fears playing at home may not help him at The Open.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 20:51 IST

Tommy Fleetwood acknowledges the applause of the crowd following a birdie at Le Golf National

Greg Norman would love to see Tommy Fleetwood win The Open but thinks the hype surrounding the hometown hero could hinder him at Royal Birkdale.

Fleetwood used to live around the corner from the stunning links course in Southport and can expect huge support when he tees off in the world's oldest major on Thursday.

The 26-year-old returned home in superb form, winning the French Open this month after finishing fourth in the U.S. Open and sharing 10th spot in the Scottish Open last weekend.

There are high hopes that Fleetwood can mount another challenge for a first major this week, but two-time Open champion Norman is concerned the additional expectations on his shoulders may work against him.

The former world number one told Omnisport: "I was impressed with his ball-striking at the U.S .Open. But there is going to be a little bit more pressure on him, because he is a hometown boy and he is playing well.

"He had a chance of winning a major at the U.S. Open, so expectations from the outside might just be a little bit too much for him at The Open this year.

"I'd like to see him win it, because I think he's a really good player for the game of golf. The way he performs around the world in difference countries, he's putting up some impressive numbers."

Norman finished in a share of fourth place the last time Birkdale hosted The Open in 2008 and the Australian has fond memories of playing on a course which provides such a huge test for the best players in the world.

He said: "I love Birkdale. It's a golfer's golf course. It requires you to use all 14 clubs in your bag at times.

"When I was last there I didn't use a yardage book about 50 per cent of the time because the weather conditions were so tough. It was very windy, you had to play by feel. I put it there with the toughest conditions I had playing at The Open."

He added: "The Open is probably the only true world Open. If you look at it from a global standpoint every player looks at The Open as 'The Major'.

"I still rate The Masters as my favourite, but when you talk about The Open, I look at it with the way the R&A have positioned it over the centuries, they have done a phenomenal job. I truly believe playing on links courses is the truest test in the game of golf."

