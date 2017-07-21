The Open round from hell - Birkdale's highest scores add up to eye-watering total

If you took the worst score carded on each hole at Royal Birkdale in round one of The Open, what would you get? The answer is not pretty.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 03:01 IST

Mark O'Meara waves before teeing off at The Open

Royal Birkdale was expected to offer a stiff test as the 146th Open Championship got under way on Thursday, so it was no surprise to see some big numbers on scorecards during round one.

Mark O'Meara - the champion here 19 years ago - had the honour of getting the tournament under way, but racked up a painful eight on the first hole after sending his tee shot right and out of bounds.

On a course that has produced winning scores of even and three over in its last two stagings of The Open, there continued to be plenty of painful moments as the day wore on, even though Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar were all able to complete rounds of 65.

O'Meara propped up the leaderboard after carding an 81, but what would you end up with if you added up Thursday's worst scores on each hole?

Let's find out!

1st hole (448 yards - par 4): 8 - O'Meara was far from the only man to suffer misery at the first, but his eight proved the worst score on the opening hole. "My day was toast after that first tee shot," said the 60-year-old.

2nd (422 yards - par 4) : 7 - Adam Bland of Australia was the only man to drop more than two shots at the second, carding a triple-bogey seven.

3rd (451 yards - par 4): 5 - There was nothing worse than a bogey all day on the third, which ranked among Birkdale's easier tests nine years ago.

4th (199 yards - par 3): 4 - And it was the same story on the fourth. No nightmares here.

5th (346 yards - par 4): 5 - The fifth was another hole offering bogeys alone in terms of dropped shots.

6th (499 yards - par 4): 8 - Yet there were always likely to be high scores at the fiendish sixth and former world number one David Duval fared worst of all with a quadruple bogey.

7th (177 yards - par 3): 6 - Birkdale's seventh hole is a mere 177 yards, but that did not stop Shiv Kapur from making six.

8th (458 yards - par 4): 6 - Three players double-bogeyed the eighth, which also gave up its fair share of birdies on Thursday.

9th (416 yards - par 4): 6 - Local favourite Tommy Fleetwood was one of two players to make six on the final hole of the outward nine.

Front nine (par 34): 55 - Ouch.

---

10th (402 yards - par 4): 7 - Ashley Hall and amateur Luca Cianchetti each made miserable starts to the back side, taking seven apiece.

11th (436 yards - par 4): 6 - Former Open champions Todd Hamilton and Padraig Harrington were among a host of men to make double bogey on the 11th.

12th (183 yards - par 3): 4 - The 12th proved straightforward for the majority of the field and no one made anything worse than a four.

13th (499 yards - par 4): 6 - There were a handful of sixes on 13. We're not sure how many of them were unlucky.

14th (200 yards - par 3): 6 - Five fives at the 14th were trumped by Hideto Tanihara's triple-bogey six.

15th (542 yards - par 5): 8 - A miserable day for 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen, who shot 78, reached its nadir with a triple bogey at the 15th.

16th (438 yards - par 4): 7 - Yet another former winner of The Open, Stewart Cink, was responsible for the worst score on 16, a dismal seven.

17th (567 yards - par 5): 7 - Even the hole widely recognised as Birkdale's easiest proved problematic for a handful of players. Prayad Marksaeng and Billy Horschel each made double bogeys on a hole that yielded a host of birdies and nine eagles on Sunday.

18th (473 yards - par 4): 6 - Four players finished with sixes. That's never great.

Back nine (par 36): 57 - Ouch. Again.

TOTAL (par 70): 112 - Forty-two over par ... but probably not a million miles away from what your typical 16-handicapper might have shot at Birkdale today.