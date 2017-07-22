The Open Social Diary: Birthday shoes, dancing shoes and soggy shoes

Rain temporarily stopped play at The Open on Friday, and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston will have to take the blame.

by Omnisport News 22 Jul 2017, 01:55 IST

Hideki Matsuyama strides over a puddle.

Inclement weather conditions failed to dampen spirits on the second day of action at The Open on Friday, as Twitter threw up some social gems from Royal Birkdale.

Feet featured heavily early in the day, with Maverick McNealy showing off his transatlantic socks while Paul Casey's birthday treads also got an outing.

They can't have been McNealy's lucky socks – the American amateur missed the cut after finishing 12 over for the tournament.

From birthday shoes to dancing shoes, and the PGA Tour celebrated Matt Kuchar's tenure at the top of the leaderboard with a comical clip of the American swinging his hips.

But a wise woman – Shakira – once said that the hips don't lie, and Andrew Johnston's vow to perform a rain dance at his hotel preceded a downpour over Southport. Thanks for that, Beef.

Players and fans alike made the best of the situation as play was suspended, but there was also some decent golf played, with Jordan Spieth topping the leaderboard at the end of the day with a two-shot advantage at six under after a round of 69.

Here we bring you best of social media on day two at The Open.