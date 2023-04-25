"The Zurich Classic had about 8 people" - Fans react to huge crowd flooding the course at LIV Golf Adelaide

The Zurich Classic is a professional golf tournament that takes place annually in New Orleans, Louisiana. In contrast, the LIV Golf Adelaide event is a relatively new addition to the golfing calendar. While the former had only eight players, the latter attracted an insane crowd that flooded the course, creating a party atmosphere that left fans buzzing.

Liv Golf - Adelaide: Day 3

Huge crowd creates a carnival-like atmosphere at LIV Golf Adelaide

The LIV Golf Adelaide event, which was held in 2023, quickly became one of the most talked-about golf events of recent times, thanks to its unique atmosphere and huge crowds. Fans packed together, cheering and chanting, creating a carnival-like feel.

One fan tweeted:

@livgolf_league Meanwhile the Zurich classic had about 8 people and some cameramen lol

Golfers teed off just a few feet away, adding to the excitement of the event. The party hole, which is the 14th hole of the course, became the main attraction, with fans lining up hours before the golfers arrived to get a glimpse of the action.

Fans were impressed by the event and took to social media to express their amazement at the scenes. In a tweet posted by LIV Golf, fans were asked to share their thoughts on the event, with many responding with positive feedback.

One fan tweeted:





@livgolf_league Have the next one in Melbourne and you watch how many people go …It will be sold out .

Crazy scenes at the party hole

The party hole at the LIV Golf Adelaide event was the main attraction, with golfers and fans alike enjoying the carnival-like atmosphere. In the video shared below, Australian golfer Cameron Smith can be seen interacting with the crowd, high-fiving fans, and even taking a shot of alcohol from one of them. The video also shows huge crowds gathered around the hole, cheering and chanting.

The scenes at the party hole were compared to the Phoenix Open, which is known for its raucous atmosphere and huge crowds. GolfMagic reported that fans took to social media to express their amazement at the scenes, with many stating that they had never seen anything like it at a golf event before.

Safety concerns raised as huge crowds flood the course

While the LIV Golf Adelaide event was a huge success, with thousands of fans attending, there were concerns raised about safety due to the massive crowds. According to a report in the Mirror, the queue to get onto the course stretched for miles, with fans waiting for hours just to get in. The report also highlighted that the organizers had to turn away thousands of fans due to safety concerns.

Some fans also expressed concerns about the huge crowds and party-like atmosphere, with one Twitter user stating:

@livgolf_league Good for them…obviously, based on previous event attendance crowd control and player safety was left off pre-tournament meeting agenda.

Another fan tweeted:

@livgolf_league I wonder how much LIV golf paid all those people to attend?

