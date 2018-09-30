This is as good as it gets, says Fleetwood

Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood celebrate Europe's Ryder Cup triumph

A heavy singles defeat could not wipe the broad smile off Tommy Fleetwood's face as the rookie celebrated Europe's emphatic Ryder Cup triumph.

Fleetwood was one of the stars of the competition for Europe, teaming up with Francesco Molinari to claim four points from as many matches together – a European record – at Le Golf National.

The Englishman could not maintain his form on Sunday, losing 6 and 4 to an inspired Tony Finau, but it mattered little as Thomas Bjorn's side cantered to a 17.5-10.5 success.

"I've spent time in a bubble this week with Ryder Cup legends and guys that are playing in it for the first time, and you know, it couldn't have gone any better," Fleetwood told Sky Sports.

"This is it. This is as good as it gets right now."

Ian Poulter, who took down world number one Dustin Johnson in the singles to improve his excellent Ryder Cup record to 14-6-2, added: "That one was massive. Just look at the scenes right now. The buzz on the golf course the whole week has been simply incredible."

The United States have still not won on European soil since 1993 and a star-studded line-up ultimately failed to deliver in France.

"To bring this trophy back, to keep that run going the way we have... we're a strong force in Europe," said Poulter.

"We knew we were the underdogs and that made us even more determined this week. The guys have done a simply incredible job."