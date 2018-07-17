Thomas and friends 'want to beat each other's brains in'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 140 // 17 Jul 2018, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Justin Thomas addresses the media at Carnoustie

Justin Thomas says he and his close friends on the PGA Tour "want to beat each other's brains in", such is the rivalry among them.

Thomas is part of a close-knit group of friends including Jordan Spieth, who will defend The Open at Carnoustie this week, with the duo having known each other since they were teenagers.

It has been suggested that their success in the game from a young age is down to the bond off the course.

Thomas concurs that may be a motivating factor and admits losing to his pals is tougher to take.

"It is a very unique group of us, I guess you could say. Obviously, we want to beat each other's brains in," he said.

"I never want to lose to any of my friends, especially my best friends. As weird as it is, sometimes it's harder losing to your closest friends than it is someone you don't even know, whether it's bragging rights or whatever it is, but it is a weird feeling."

Thomas added that if he cannot win a tournament then naturally he is rooting for his friends to do so, much like Spieth at last year's Open at Royal Birkdale.

"Last year when I didn't play well and missed the cut I was pulling for Jordan to win. I mean, you want to see your friend win or one of your friends win if you can't," he said.

"When you get in a situation like that, it differs, but in terms of pulling for them this week, I'm not worried about anybody else other than myself and what myself and everyone that I'm working with can do so that we're in the best shape possible to get the tournament started."