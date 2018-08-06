Thomas maintains three-shot lead, Johnson on the charge

Justin Thomas stayed on course to win the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational by hitting the turn with a three-shot lead while Dustin Johnson made a final-round charge.

Thomas led by three shots after the third round and maintained that advantage at Firestone Country Club on Sunday.

The world number three, who will start the defence of his US PGA Championship next Thursday, birdied the second hole but dropped back to 14 under with a bogey at the par-four sixth.

Johnson went charging up the leaderboard to put himself in the mix for back-to-back titles, having won the Canadian Open last weekend.

The 2016 champion started with four birdies in a row and the world number one also made gains at the sixth and eighth holes to go out in 29.

A red hot Johnson picked up another shot at the 10th, but his progress was halted by a string of pars in Akron, Ohio, where Kyle Stanley joined him on 11 under through 10.

Thorbjorn Olesen also finished with a flourish, signing for a sublime six-under 64 to go level with Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman on 10 under.

McIlroy started the day in a share of second place with Ian Poulter, but dropped back to 10 under with bogeys at fifth and eighth.

Poulter was a further stroke back, while Tiger Woods finished with a three-over 73, matching a disappointing third round which all but ended his hopes of winning the tournament for a ninth time.