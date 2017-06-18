Thomas makes U.S. Open history with stunning 63 at Erin Hills

Erin Hills played host to the best round in U.S. Open history on Saturday, as Justin Thomas shot 63 to move clear of the field.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 03:09 IST

Justin Thomas during his stunning third round at Erin Hills

Justin Thomas lit up Erin Hills with a record-breaking round on Saturday, charging into sole possession of the U.S. Open lead courtesy of the lowest score to par in the tournament's history.

Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie and Hideki Matsuyama had all shot seven-under 65s across the first two days in Wisconsin, a feat that was then matched by Patrick Reed in round three.

However, Thomas bettered those performances with a remarkable 63 that saw him become the first player to complete a U.S. Open round in nine under par.

The American's phenomenal display earned a record that had belonged to Johnny Miller ever since the latter compiled an eight-under final round to win at Oakmont in 1973. His score of 63 is also the equal-lowest score in any major championship.

WOW!



9-under 63 for @JustinThomas34.



He sets the record for the lowest score in relation to par in @usopengolf history. pic.twitter.com/HOg3JHDRDa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2017

Incredibly, Thomas' round contained two bogeys. But those errors were comfortably outweighed by nine birdies and a spectacular eagle at the par-five 18th, where he hit his approach shot to eight feet from 299 yards.

As a result of his outstanding performance, Thomas was 11 under for the tournament and led by two from Charley Hoffman and Tommy Fleetwood, who still had plenty of holes to play.

Reed, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman were three off the pace.