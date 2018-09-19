Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Thomas plays down wrist worry

Omnisport
19 Sep 2018
American Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas played down concerns over a wrist injury ahead of the Tour Championship and less than two weeks out from the Ryder Cup.

The world number four hurt his wrist during the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for 12th to sit fifth in the FedEx Cup standings.

Thomas, 25, is part of a strong United States team for the Ryder Cup, which begins in France on September 28.

Speaking ahead of the Tour Championship, the one-time major winner said he was ready to go.

"I just kind of tweaked it on the back nine at the BMW. It's just a little tightness, and it probably looks a little worse than it is. With the two or three weeks coming up, it's just kind of more precautionary than anything," Thomas said.

"It literally came up on like my 13th hole on Monday, the last round. I'd never had an injury before. It just kind of popped up, so I took last week off and I didn't hit a ball. I chipped and putted a lot, so my short game feels pretty good.

"But in all honesty, at this time of year, it's nice to take time off. You're better off being mentally fresh than you are, I would say, having my game physically fresh.

"If I practiced a lot last week and I was grinding not only this week but most importantly next week, as well, I could have been run into the ground. Getting that time off and getting some rest and just trying to get this thing healed up and feel good as soon as possible coming into Thursday was important."

